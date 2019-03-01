Hops on the Harbor with Modern Times Beer

Gather your mates and come cruise with San Diego's best local breweries for a beer lovers event of a lifetime.

Every Friday night, we host our Hops on the Harbor craft beer dinner cruise, featuring a different San Diego brewery each month. Chef Brian Gist collaborates with the brewers to create an exciting dinner menu that pairs perfectly with the distinctive flavors of each brewer's beer selections.

Throughout the month of March we are collaborating with Modern Times Beer. Modern Times is a beloved local favorite, recently named San Diego’s Best Brewery by West Coaster magazine readers. First released in Point Loma in 2013, their lineup of aroma-driven, flavorful, “sessionish” beers are all named after utopias.

Cruise Highlights:

- Rotating local brews and craft beer flights

- Selection of gourmet food stations

- Meet and greet with brewers onboard

- Prizes and giveaways

- Spectacular views of San Diego Bay