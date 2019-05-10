Hops on the Harbor with Mother Earth Brew Co.

Gather your mates and come cruise with San Diego's best local breweries for a beer lovers event of a lifetime.

Every Friday night, we host our Hops on the Harbor craft beer dinner cruise, featuring a different San Diego brewery each month. Chef Brian Gist collaborates with the brewers to create an exciting dinner menu that pairs perfectly with the distinctive flavors of each brewer's beer selections.

Throughout the month of May we are collaborating with Mother Earth Brew Co. Mother Earth is an award-winning, production craft brewery headquartered in Vista, Ca. Known for their palate-pleasing beers, like the Cali Creamin’ Vanilla Cream Ale, and also their solid selection of seasonals. Their new “All-American” made brew house will turn out 100,000 more barrels of the finest, tastiest beers on the planet.

Cruise Highlights:

- Rotating local brews and craft beer flights

- Selection of gourmet food stations

- Meet and greet with brewers onboard

- Prizes and giveaways

- Spectacular views of San Diego Bay