Hops on the Harbor with Pariah Brewing Company

Gather your mates and come cruise with San Diego's best local breweries for a beer lovers event of a lifetime.

Every Friday night, we host our Hops on the Harbor craft beer dinner cruise, featuring a different San Diego brewery each month. Chef Brian Gist collaborates with the brewers to create an exciting dinner menu that pairs perfectly with the distinctive flavors of each brewer's beer selections.

Throughout the month of June we are collaborating with Pariah Brewing Company. Pariah is known for “doing things differently” and pushing the limits with the current craft beer trends. For the brewery's first seasonal offering, an unprecedented Uni Stout, a milk stout featuring sea urchin. Pariah’s tasting room is located in North Park.

Cruise Highlights:

- Rotating local brews and craft beer flights

- Selection of gourmet food stations

- Meet and greet with brewers onboard

- Prizes and giveaways

- Spectacular views of San Diego Bay