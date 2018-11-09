Hops on the Harbor with San Diego Brewers Guild

Gather your mates and come cruise with San Diego's best local breweries for a beer lovers event of a lifetime.

Every Friday night, we host our Hops on the Harbor craft beer dinner cruise, featuring a different San Diego brewery each month. Chef Brian Gist collaborates with the brewers to create an exciting dinner menu that pairs perfectly with the distinctive flavors of each brewer's beer selections.

Throughout the month of November we are collaborating with San Diego Brewers Guild. The San Diego Brewers Guild is proud to be a source for breweries, tradespeople, restaurants and craft beer aficionados. Founded in 1997, the Guild is a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote San Diego breweries and create an open line of communication between brewers — connecting a strong and vibrant community.

Cruise Highlights:

- Rotating local brews and craft beer flights

- Selection of gourmet food stations

- Meet and greet with brewers onboard

- Prizes and giveaways

- Spectacular views of San Diego Bay