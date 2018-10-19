Hops on the Harbor with Second Chance Brewing

Gather your mates and come cruise with San Diego's best local breweries for a beer lovers event of a lifetime.

Every Friday night, we host our Hops on the Harbor craft beer dinner cruise, featuring a different San Diego brewery each month. Chef Brian Gist collaborates with the brewers to create an exciting dinner menu that pairs perfectly with the distinctive flavors of each brewer's beer selections.

Throughout the month of October we are hosting Second Chance Brewing. Second Chance Brewing turned their name into their mission. Co-Founders, Marty, Virginia, and Curtis, started salvaging items that would one day have a second chance in the brewery. Some of their most popular beers include Seize the IPA with a bright citrus taste, and Seize the Coffee, an IPA infused with cold brew coffee.

Cruise Highlights:

- Rotating local brews and craft beer flights

- Selection of gourmet food stations

- Meet and greet with brewers onboard

- Prizes and giveaways

- Spectacular views of San Diego Bay