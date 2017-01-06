We're setting sail with San Diego's best local breweries to create a special evening of food, craft beer, and spectacular waterfront views. Join us every Friday evening aboard our new Hops on the Harbor beer pairing dinner cruise.

This month we are featuring Finest Made Ales. Our chef collaborates with a different San Diego brewers each month to create an exciting gourmet menu, with food that pairs perfectly with the distinctive flavors of each brewer's beer selections. This two-and-a-half-hour cruise features multiple food stations, picturesque bay views, and of course a full bar with rotating local brews and craft beer flights. The fun continues after dinner with music and dancing.

Highlights:

- Rotating local brews and craft beer flights

-Selection of gourmet food stations

-Meet and greet with brewers on-board

-Breathtaking views of San Diego