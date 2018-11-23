Horrible Imaginings Presents: Possum

to Google Calendar - Horrible Imaginings Presents: Possum - 2018-11-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Horrible Imaginings Presents: Possum - 2018-11-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Horrible Imaginings Presents: Possum - 2018-11-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Horrible Imaginings Presents: Possum - 2018-11-23 00:00:00

Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104

A disgraced children's puppeteer must confront his sinister stepfather and a hideous puppet he keeps hidden in a brown leather bag in order to escape the dark horrors of his past.

“A disturbing, curiously beautiful British horror exercise. Recommended, but with a warning: next time you wake up in the middle of the night, you'll find Possum at the end of the bed.” - Empire Magazine

Info
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
Film
North Park
619-230-1938
to Google Calendar - Horrible Imaginings Presents: Possum - 2018-11-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Horrible Imaginings Presents: Possum - 2018-11-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Horrible Imaginings Presents: Possum - 2018-11-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Horrible Imaginings Presents: Possum - 2018-11-23 00:00:00