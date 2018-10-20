the Horrorgasm 2018 Art Crawl, Artists are welcome to participate in multiple venues for these shows.

Classic Monsters at Subterranean Coffee in Hillcrest the opening reception is Saturday October 20th from 6-9pm. Presented by Thumbprint gallery. Curated by Jennifer Cooksey.

Supernatural Horror at Subterranean Coffee in Northpark opening reception October 20th from 6-9pm. Presented by Thumbprint gallery. Curated by Nyxie von Rose

The Undead at BricK Bar in Hillcrest Opening reception October 20th from 6-10pm. Curated by Attiba Royster

Modern Monsters at Iron Fist Brewing in Barrio Logan opening reception October 20th from 6-10pm following the opening the undead art exhibit will join the Iron Fist exhibit. Curated chicana Lilly studio

Limited quantity prizes will be available for those who visit each location of the artcrawl during the opening reception on October 20th.

Let's get spooky!