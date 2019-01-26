Horus Aged Ales and Hop Culture Present: The Horus HOOTenanny

Join Horus Aged Ales and Hop Culture Magazine at the California Center for the Arts for what might be one of the West Coast's greatest craft beer festivals. We'll have drinks and food from over 80 different breweries across the country including Bissell Brothers, Great Notion, Other Half, Foam, and Cycle Brewing among many more. There will also be food trucks, a DJ spinning tunes, and Horus x Hop Culture limited-edition, collaborative merch and glassware from artist Spring Whitaker and designer Sam Taylor.