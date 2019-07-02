Hotel del Coronado's Beach Bash
Hotel Del Coronado 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118
Celebrate Independence Week in Coronado! Join The Del on July 2 for a beach party with live music by The Mighty Untouchables, fire pits with s’mores and an exciting fireworks display. Then on the 4th of July Coronado Island celebrates with an annual parade, family-friendly activities and a spectacular fireworks show for all to see.
Coronado