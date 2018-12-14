Hotels/Motels (Unofficial Art Fair 2018)

Friday & Saturday, December 14 &15, 2018

Fair Hours

Media Preview (12/14): 6-10 PM

Hotels/Motels Hours:

Friday, December 14: 7 - 10 PM

Saturday, December 15: Noon -10 PM

After Parties:

Friday, December 14: 10PM - 1AM

Saturday, December 15: 10PM - 12AM

Over a hundred artists and curators from all over San Diego and Los Angeles will transform hotel rooms into contemporary art galleries, theatrical stages, and creative project spaces. This year’s augmented Unofficial Art Fair, will include a series of dynamic performances in redefined hotel spaces. Both days will present interactive theatrical performances in the rooms and halls; “After Autumn Colors”, The Storybook Monologues”, and “Escape”, written and performed by Andre Urbano, contemporary interpretive dance curated and performed by Patricia Maldonado, with Niara Eustace and Mitchum Todd, 'Morning Routine’ and ‘Scars and Teeth’; domestic happenings with Stu Schwartz and Fred Marinello.

In addition, Fallen Tree Exhibitions will have a full schedule of performances by Pall Jenkins of Black Heart Procession and Three Mile Pilot, Blue Buddah and David Lofton of OMB from San Francisco, The People’s Opera House Project, A New High, spoken word by Chris Vannoy; Beat Poet Laureate of the USA, along with Igor Goldkind, Paval Sfera, and special guest poets TBA, live painting by Victor Villa, a screening of ‘It's Gonna Blow!!!: San Diego's Music Underground 1986-1996’ by Bill Perrine, “Q&A: Commissioning Art with Collateral Collective” (panel discussion), and a series of open conversations with San Diego artists and art professionals on “The Gift” of art.

Twisted Taps, located just across the street, will host the Hotels/Motels HUB. The HUB will be the designated visual art rest stop and after party hot spot, curated by Thumbprint Gallery of La Jolla. The HUB will include a visual art exhibition, live painting, video art screenings, and live performances by “A New High”.

Fallen Tree Exhibitions invites art lovers, artists, collectors, and culture enthusiasts, to check-in to the fourth edition of Hotels/Motels (Unofficial Art Fair 2018) San Diego! The fair will launch on Friday, December 14, 2018, at the historic Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, with an all-encompassing opening night celebration from 7pm-10pm, and an after party at the HUB, hosted by Twisted Taps, from 10pm-1am. Hotels/Motels will continue through Saturday, December 15, all day and night from 12pm-10pm, and a closing night after party from 10pm-Midnight at the Hotels/Motels HUB.

Hotels/Motels (Unofficial Art Fair 2018) Artists & Curators:

Alexander Salazar, Andre Urbano, Carolyn Brann, Cassandra Schramm, CM Curatorial, Collateral Collective, Colleen Veltz, Distinction Gallery, Edwin Nutting, Ellen Lane, Grace Gray Adams, James Watts, John Geary, Larry Caveney, Lynn Schuette, Michael Walrond, Mikaela McLeish, Nathaniel Clark, Nicole Deline, Patricia Maldonado, Press Works Art, Rebecca Romani, Richard ChauDavis, Maria ChauDavis, Richard Stewart, Stephanie Mansolf, Anna Feil, Nidia Castaldi, Sarah Tell, Thumbprint Gallery, Bryan Ricci, Chris Trueman, Christopher Kuhn, Claudia Morales Mccain, Devon Tsuno, Erin Morrison, Gregory Siff, Jackie Leishman, Julian Lombardi, Mhiachnoiti, Todd Smith, Niara Eustace, Flavor Company Dance, Mitchum Todd, Victorio Villa, Chris Vannoy, A New High, Elizabeth Ayerle, Blue Buddah, David Lofton, Anqi Liu, Tiange Zhou, Brian and Ryan, Tony Allard, The People’s Opera Project, Marianne Goyette, Eric Wong, Barfo, Bob V, Eyegato, Nonie Cruzado, Chris Trueman, Erin Morrison, Devon Tsuno, Mhiachnoiti, Claudia Morales McCain, Christopher Kuhn, Bill Perrine, Igor Goldkind, Paval Sfera, Denise Lacarra, Pall Jenkins, Legend Nano Gallery Artists: Michael Snodgrass, David Krovblit, Regina Foster, Alexandra Eldridge, Joe Ramiro Garcia, Andrew Holder, Chuck Thomas, Michael Maas, Lucy Schappy, David Rudolph, Conrad Kern, Stacy D’Aguilar, Dan Mcstocker, Kristi L. Stout, Dr. Steven Wade Adams, Andrew Kaplan, Xenia Mateiu, Ashley Binder, Leah Siegal, G. Kim Hinkson, Stu Schwartz, Fred Marinello, and more TBA!

About Hotels/Motels (Unofficial Art Fair 2018)

Hotels/Motels is an independent exposition of contemporary visual and performing artists within a unique art fair format. It is an unofficial art fair, that provides viewers with unfettered access to artists in an exciting and intimate hotel room environment. It offers a dynamic quality of encounter with contemporary art and artists, that moves the viewer beyond their comfort zone into enriching new territory. This experiential interchange between artists and patrons is designed to foster meaningful new relationships, unexpected acquisitions, and long term collections. All Hotels/Motels Room Exhibitors keep 100% sales of their work. We want everyone to leave with much more than they came with! Hotels/Motels is a rewarding investment for art lovers and artists, a great community builder, and as many would attest, it's a lot of fun!