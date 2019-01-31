The Hour of Great Mercy

Diversionary Theatre 4545 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92116

This poetic new play with music follows Ed, a gay Jesuit priest who leaves the Catholic church to reconcile with his estranged brother in an isolated and icy township in Alaska. As Ed confronts his tragic past and tenuous future, he unexpectedly finds love beneath the starry Alaskan sky, and support from an unlikely ally. Introducing an auspicious new voice in American theatre, The Hour of Great Mercy is a tender, insightful and compassionate story about our collective relationship to illness, family, and redemption.

Performances run Jan 31-Mar 3

Thurs 7:00 pm, Fri/Sat 8:00 pm, Sun 2:00 pm

Info
Diversionary Theatre 4545 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92116 View Map
Hillcrest, North Park, University Heights
619-220-0097
please enable javascript to view
