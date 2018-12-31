House Party | NYE 2019

to Google Calendar - House Party | NYE 2019 - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - House Party | NYE 2019 - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - House Party | NYE 2019 - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 iCalendar - House Party | NYE 2019 - 2018-12-31 21:00:00

Project Bar and Grill 3683 Fifth Avenue Fifth Avenue, San Diego, California 92103

OLD SCHOOL HOUSE PARTY celebrating NYE 2019!

OPEN BAR & BUFFET | 9PM-2AM

- Beers, Spirits, Wines & Champange

- Rotating Buffets until 1am

- Midnight Champagne Toast

- Flip Cup

- Beer Pong

- Photo Booth

21+ | Dress up or down - Come as you are

*You do not need to print a physical ticket. We got ya covered!

Info
Project Bar and Grill 3683 Fifth Avenue Fifth Avenue, San Diego, California 92103
Food & Drink, Holiday Events
Hillcrest
