House of Scuba 8th Annual Beach & Jetty Clean Up

House of Scuba, PADI and Project AWARE® invite divers and non-divers alike to join in the 8th Annual Beach & Jetty Cleanup. Divers can take part in the Dive Against Debris® to remove and survey marine debris in the area. Those not diving are encouraged to take part by clean up trash as they walk the beach, snorkel or kayak. A free t-shirt will be provided to all volunteers who register by August 3, 2019.

Ocean enthusiasts throughout San Diego will come together to support a healthy ocean – for the marine life within and future generations. Not only will the cleanup improve the area for San Diego residents and visitors and improve the habitats for the marine life that call it home, it also demonstrates the impact that communities can have when they join together as a force for good. Marine debris removed during the event will be recorded via Project AWARE’s flagship citizen science program, Dive Against Debris. The program aims to empower scuba divers to remove marine debris from the seafloor and report data on the types, quantities and locations of materials collected to help inform policy change. Moreover, the event provides a wonderful opportunity for attendees to meet others who share common interests and a passion for adventure, our ocean and protection of the underwater world. The event will strengthen and support the local dive community through a day of fun, camaraderie and giving back to the blue planet.