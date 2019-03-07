Houston Bernard Wait for It Tour

The Houston Bernard Band has shared bills with country superstars like Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Montgomery Gentry, Marshall Tucker Band, and Clint Black. Bernard, born into a family of country musicians in Oklahoma, has assembled a group of musicians in New England that bring vitality and grit to modern country. Their brand of original country music is fresh and hard-hitting. With a captivating performance, Houston and his band can be seen throughout New England and beyond. In July 2018, they released their 3rd album and first single, “We Made Out” and announced last week that it was picked up for rotation by The Country Network and The Heartland Network. These two networks – with a reach of 30 million and 22 million homes respectively – represent exposure to well over 30 million homes in the United States beginning in September. It has reached other networks as far as Norway and Australia since its release on July 27, 2018.