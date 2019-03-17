“How Do You Act Shakespeare?” – A Free Panel Discussion

A great event for actors and drama students, and for those with a general interest in Shakespeare. No previous knowledge or skill necessary to attend and enjoy! FREE.

Learn:

Valuable new insights into approaching the language of Shakespeare.

The best pieces to choose for auditions.

How to be best prepared to rehearse a Shakespeare play.

Plus you'll meet others who share your interest in performing the Bard's works! Moderated by Darryl Woodson

Panelists include David Ellenstein, Patricia Elmore Costa, David Huber, Tami Curtice, Connie Boyd.