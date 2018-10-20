Howl O Ween Hounds
Grossmont Center 5500 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa , La Mesa, California 91942
The San Diego Animal Support Foundation & Grossmont Center are bringing together dozens of rescue groups and shelters featuring HUNDREDS of adoptable dogs and even some cats for this MEGA Adoption Event inside the mall. Everything from Great Pyrenees to Chihuahuas, purebreds to All-American Mutts….bring the whole family to this FREE event, and find your new best friend!
