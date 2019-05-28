HP Spirit Sessions at Hundred Proof with Gin Mare

This week, Gavin Koehn of Gin Mare from Barcelona will be guiding you through an interactive aroma experience that explores the botanicals responsible for the centuries old, highly misunderstood spirit that is gin. We will start with what you need to make a gin, before diving into the herbal aromas and flavors that make Gin Mare uniquely Mediterranean, before finishing with a hands-on lesson in how to make the perfect Gin and Tonic.

The price is $15 and includes the welcome cocktail, tasting and spirits education.

Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hp-spirit-sessions-gin-mare-with-gavin-koehn-tickets-61821721433?ref=eios

Happy Hour 4pm- 6pm

Welcome cocktail and tasting 7pm

Kitchen open until 10pm