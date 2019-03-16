Are you ready to write your self help, how to or thought leader book?

Have you ever wondered:

If there was a way to tap into the magic of YOU and get that on the page?

How to organize your ideas into a thought-provoking book that people can’t put down?

If writing a book about your area of expertise might be the dynamic push your career needs?

If you answered yes to any of these, join me, your master writing coach and a general good witch of writing, for a six week class that will help to unlock the book that is inside of you.

I will guide you step-by-step through the writer-tested-and-approved Three-Key Method which helps you figure out the PROMISE, PREMISE and your personal APPROACH to the material.

The Three-Key Method Will Walk You Through All the Steps of Writing

• from a kernel of an idea,

• to brainstorming and honing,

• to choosing a template and creating your outline (then connecting to and radiating your own kind of brilliance).

You will be provided with three nonfiction, thought leader templates to choose from—Big Ideas, Stories and Plan-of-Action. We will work on your core concepts chapter titles, your chapter recipes along with your writing style and voice.

Dates are: Saturdays, March 16, 23, 30 and April 6, 20, 27

To enroll in a class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-03-16-how-to-write-a-self-help-how-to-or-thought-leader-book-with-marni-freedman/