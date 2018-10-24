Hullabaloo Concert Series at Del Mar Highlands Town Center

Hullabaloo’s foot-stomping and wing-flapping celebration of song has been entertaining families throughout California for over fourteen years, winning seventeen national awards and landing on three national “Top 10 Best Children’s Music lists”. Now this popular band is launching a summer San Diego Concert Series that is sure to jumpstart the day for the whole family.

Starting at 10 a.m., families and tourists alike are invited for a FREE, fun sing-along, morning jam session with the kids group Hullabaloo at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center pop jet fountain (located in the heart of the center on the main floor). The two-man band will be performing their energetic hits with their cool collection of instant classics featuring folk, funk, and rock inspirations that bring a smile to kids and parents faces.

Save the date! Hullabaloo at Del Mar Highlands concert series dates:

- Wed., June 27 at 10am

- Wed., August 22 at 10am

- Wed., Oct. 24 at 10am

In addition to the free series, attendees will have access to 10% audio products from AT&T on the day of the event (Beats, LG Headphones, UE Speakers) and free kids meal from Searsucker (with purchase of adult brunch entrée, max. 2 free kid’s meals per brunch entrée purchased). One RSVP’d guest will also be chosen for a $25 giftcard to Geppetto's Toys, chosen at random from Eventbrite.

To RSVP to all future Hullabaloo Concert Series events, visit: bit.ly/hullabalooatdelmar.

Find more info on Hullabaloo at http://www.hullabalooband.com/.

Del Mar Highlands Town Center is located at 12925 El Camino Real, San Diego.