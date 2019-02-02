Human Rights Watch Film Festival: Charm City

Charm City

Directed by Marilyn Ness / 2018 / 107 minutes

After the screening join us for a discussion with filmmaker Marilyn Ness.

During three years of unparalleled violence in Baltimore, Maryland, award-winning filmmaker Marilyn Ness takes viewers beyond the headlines and into the lives of community members, police, and government officials as they attempt to reclaim the future of their city. City Councilman Brandon Scott is a rare young voice in the government’s call to divert funds from policing to programs that build opportunities and combat poverty. Senior community leader “Mr. C” and his colleague Alex Long spend their days in the streets working with youth to provide positive structure and safety. Charm City speaks to a nationwide crisis, where the grit and compassion of citizens offer humanity as a way forward.