The Humane League Gala - "A Celebration for the Animals"

The Humane League in San Diego is hosting a fundraising gala “A Celebration for the Animals” on Saturday, April 1st from 7-10pm. Our guest speaker for the evening will be the New York Times best selling author and activist, Kathy Freston!

Gala attendees will enjoy drinks and gourmet vegan appetizers and desserts at the new basileIE Gallery, located in the heart of Barrio Logan. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on grand prizes in the silent auction including an 8-day vacation trip to Italy!

Tickets are available online for $60 for the general public and $30 for students. VIP tickets include dinner (5-7pm) with Kathy Freston plus entry to the gala.