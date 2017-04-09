The Humankind Concert

The 2017 MHUMC Concert Series continues with a very special one-hour concert by The Humankind, a trio of local musicians specializing in R&B, Soul, and Jazz. The program will include songs by Stevie Wonder, Hiatus Koyote, Gregory Porter, Louis Valenzuela, and more. Founded by native San Diegans Nina Lilani Deering and Louis Valenzuela, The Humankind seeks to celebrate life, renewal, and the vibrance of the season through music. Fore more information, email mhumcnet@yahoo.com or call 619-296-1243.