Dubbed “a luminous musical memoir” and a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, Hundred Days is an exhilarating and heartrending autobiographical piece, written and performed by the husband-and-wife team of Abigail and Shaun Bengson, about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap, and loving as if you only had 100 days to live. With their magnetic chemistry and unique musical style, the Bengsons explore the fundamental question of how to make the most of the time you have.