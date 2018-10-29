Hundred Proof Presents a “Haunted House Spirits” Halloween Pop-Up
Hundred Proof 4130 Park Blvd 4130 Park Blvd, San Diego, California 92103
Hundred Proof Presents a “Haunted House Spirits” Halloween pop up featuring Erin Hayes, Brooke Arthur and Andrew Calisterio of House Spirits Distillery. Guests can sip a selection of creepy cocktails including a Spooky Old Fashioned featuring House Spirits Westward American single malt whiskey, vanilla rooibos syrup and baked apple bitters.
Info
Hundred Proof 4130 Park Blvd 4130 Park Blvd, San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Hillcrest, Normal Heights