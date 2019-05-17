Hutchins Consort, Hawaiiana

Hawaiiana, featuring Kunia Galdiera and Matt Akiona in a musical voyage celebrating the people and culture of Hawaii with the 8 violins of the Hutchins Consort.

Phillip Kunia Galdeira was raised in Waianae on the island of Oahu.

Kunia is named after his late Grandfather Gabby Pops Pahinui, a respected legend in Hawaiian music. He is both a versatile vocalist and outstanding Ukelele player, equally at home singing the traditional songs his grandfather made famous 70 years ago as well as current rock, blues, reggae and many other styles.

Kunias 1996 debut album won Hawaiian Music Awards Best Hawaiian and Contemporary Album of the Year. He has played with some of Hawaiis finest musicians as well as performed on recordings for several artists and projects, including the 2013 Pahunui Hawaiian Band album which was nominated for a Na Hoku Hano Hano Group of the Year award and Hawaiian music album of the year. He has traveled all over the United States and Japan, loves playing and teaching the ukulele and has been performing for over 25 years.