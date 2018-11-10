http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-11-10-hybrid-texts-with-karen-kenyon

A Hybrid Text is simply a writing that incorporates more than one genre. It could be a Memoir that includes diary entries and personal poetry, as in the memoir I wrote (Sunshower, Putnam NY), which is mostly prose, but also includes diary entries and healing poetry written during the time covered in the memoir. Other hybrid texts include poet Nikki Giovanni’s Chasing Utopia and Sherman Alexie’s You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me —both examples of hybrid texts. Probably the most famous and early hybrid text is Basho’s Narrow Road to the Deep North, where he combined Haiku with prose in his great travel narrative. Please bring a few of your writings and/or by others in various forms —memoir, fiction, poetry, email and diary. We’ll see how these can result in hybrid text.