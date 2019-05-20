HYDE ART GALLERY STUDENT ART FAIR

WHEN

May 20 - 23, 2019

10-6 p.m.

WHERE

Hyde Art Gallery, Building 25, Grossmont College

8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

DETAILS

Hyde Art Gallery is excited to present our first ever Student Art Fair. This week-long event will present exciting and innovative art and design projects produced by Grossmont College students including ceramics, sculpture, painting, drawing, jewelry, digital media and photography.

All artwork on display will be for sale. There will also be artwork raffles and giveaways throughout the week.

Hyde Art Gallery provides fine art exhibitions and interdisciplinary programming to engage the diverse Grossmont College student population and the San Diego region. Exhibitions feature local and international artists, lectures and events to supplement the educational opportunities for Grossmont College students and faculty.

All exhibitions and events are free and open to the public. Visitors are required to purchase a $2 one-day parking permit at a vending machine located in any parking lot. For further details, please call (619) 644-7299.