Hyde Art Gallery Student Art Fair
Grossmont College 8800 Grossmont College Dr., La Mesa, California 92020
HYDE ART GALLERY STUDENT ART FAIR
WHEN
May 20 - 23, 2019
10-6 p.m.
WHERE
Hyde Art Gallery, Building 25, Grossmont College
8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020
DETAILS
Hyde Art Gallery is excited to present our first ever Student Art Fair. This week-long event will present exciting and innovative art and design projects produced by Grossmont College students including ceramics, sculpture, painting, drawing, jewelry, digital media and photography.
All artwork on display will be for sale. There will also be artwork raffles and giveaways throughout the week.
Hyde Art Gallery provides fine art exhibitions and interdisciplinary programming to engage the diverse Grossmont College student population and the San Diego region. Exhibitions feature local and international artists, lectures and events to supplement the educational opportunities for Grossmont College students and faculty.
All exhibitions and events are free and open to the public. Visitors are required to purchase a $2 one-day parking permit at a vending machine located in any parking lot. For further details, please call (619) 644-7299.