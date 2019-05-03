Warwick's and the University of San Diego will host Ian McEwan, in conversation with Dr. Brian Clack, to discuss McEwan's new book, "Machines Like Me." McEwan is the Booker Prize-winning author of "Atonement." Dr. Clack is Professor of Philosophy at USD.

This is a ticketed event at USD's Shiley Theatre. Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for information.