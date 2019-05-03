Ian McEwan
Shiley Theatre 5998 Alcala Park, Camino Hall, USD campus, San Diego, California 92110
Warwick's and the University of San Diego will host Ian McEwan, in conversation with Dr. Brian Clack, to discuss McEwan's new book, "Machines Like Me." McEwan is the Booker Prize-winning author of "Atonement." Dr. Clack is Professor of Philosophy at USD.
This is a ticketed event at USD's Shiley Theatre. Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for information.
