Iberico Tapas Tasting & Wine Pairing Dinner

Join us on Tuesday, May 28th from 7-9pm for a 7-Course Iberico Tapas Tasting Dinner. The dinner will be hosted by our classically trained Maestro Cortador "Master Carver" Raymond Pereira. Pereira created this menu as a homage to his time studying at Cinco Jotas in Spain, the producer of the finest jamon in the world. who also created the menu for this incredible event. Tickets are $46 per person with a $30 optional wine, sherry & port pairing. The wine pairing and education will be curated by Andres Olcina from Torres Winery in Spain. Tickets can be purchased by calling 619-233-5979 or visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/o/cafe-sevilla-20141009014. Menu & more information available by visiting www.cafesevilla.com/san-diego/promotions.