Exhibition Reception and Art Sale

San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery presents:

Spring 2019 Student Art Exhibition

May 9 - 21, 2019

Reception and Student Art Sale:

Thursday, May 9, 3 – 7 pm,

NEW Art Gallery in Fine Arts Bldg. 1st Floor, FA103

Ceramics, glass, art, jewelry, art books and accessories by students will be for sale. Performance by the Mesa College Music Department students and light refreshments.

FREE PARKING ON RECEPTION NIGHT, ONLY FROM 5 - 7 PM: Park in Lot 1 in STAFF parking. Before 5 pm purchase a parking permit at the machines.

(Students should park in the student lots)

Join us for the first student exhibition in our beautiful new gallery, located on the first floor of the new Fine Arts building. The Spring 2019 Spring Art Exhibition is an exciting and masterful collection of artworks in a variety of media including drawing, design, digital media, printmaking, photography, painting, ceramics, fashion and sculpture, all produced by students enrolled in Studio Art classes and the Fashion Department.