Ichigo Ichie Opening

Friday, May 10, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm, JFG Exhibition Hall

*RSVP | $5.00 (includes JFG admission)

** Day of, at the door | $5.00 + JFG Admission

RSVP and Exhibition inquiries can be directed to Emiko Scudder at (619) 232-2784 or registrar@niwa.org

The Japanese Friendship Garden presents an exhibition of San Diego’s artist Kathleen Kane-Murrell “First Sight Kyoto, Ichigo Ichie” in the Exhibition Hall. The artist presents her first sight and moments of Kyoto through her Western sensibility. Her works repeatedly uses the contour of a Western dress to capture particular places and experiences. Through her travel journal she recorded the moments of delight she wishes to share.

The Japanese phrase, Ichigo Ichie, has been translated as "for this time only," and "once in a lifetime." It is a phrase about treasuring every moment. For Kathleen this expresses something she thinks about often in relationship to her art making. She is grateful for this opportunity to share her first experience of Kyoto and recall those moments again in the process.