Ichigo Ichie Opening

to Google Calendar - Ichigo Ichie Opening - 2019-05-10 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ichigo Ichie Opening - 2019-05-10 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ichigo Ichie Opening - 2019-05-10 16:30:00 iCalendar - Ichigo Ichie Opening - 2019-05-10 16:30:00

Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101

Friday, May 10, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm, JFG Exhibition Hall

*RSVP | $5.00 (includes JFG admission)

** Day of, at the door | $5.00 + JFG Admission

RSVP and Exhibition inquiries can be directed to Emiko Scudder at (619) 232-2784 or registrar@niwa.org

The Japanese Friendship Garden presents an exhibition of San Diego’s artist Kathleen Kane-Murrell “First Sight Kyoto, Ichigo Ichie” in the Exhibition Hall. The artist presents her first sight and moments of Kyoto through her Western sensibility. Her works repeatedly uses the contour of a Western dress to capture particular places and experiences. Through her travel journal she recorded the moments of delight she wishes to share.

The Japanese phrase, Ichigo Ichie, has been translated as "for this time only," and "once in a lifetime." It is a phrase about treasuring every moment. For Kathleen this expresses something she thinks about often in relationship to her art making. She is grateful for this opportunity to share her first experience of Kyoto and recall those moments again in the process.

Info

Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Art
Balboa Park, Downtown
619-232-2721
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ichigo Ichie Opening - 2019-05-10 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ichigo Ichie Opening - 2019-05-10 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ichigo Ichie Opening - 2019-05-10 16:30:00 iCalendar - Ichigo Ichie Opening - 2019-05-10 16:30:00