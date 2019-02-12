The San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park is proud to announce the opening of its new exhibit, Icons: Cars that Drove Our Imagination. The exhibit will run until June 1, 2019.

Icon: A person or object that is revered. Iconic vehicles set new standards in technology, design, and popularity, inspiring deep feeling and esteem in their adherents.

In some cases, a vehicle becomes iconic for its accessibility, affordability, reliability and endearment to the masses. The Volkswagen Bug, for example. Certain models are etched in the public psyche for what they brought to the industry. The Porsche 356, Chevy Corvette, and the Ford Mustang are such vehicles. Pop culture movies, books, and television also generate icons. Steve McQueen’s 1968 Mustang from the movie Bullitt and the custom “Captain America” Harley Davidson Chopper from the movie Easy Rider, for example. And who hasn’t looked at a DeLorean and contemplated going Back to the Future? The vehicles featured here pay homage to automotive excellence and reverence. We hope you enjoy reveling in these icons of automotive history.

Regular hours for the San Diego Automotive Museum are 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (with the last admission at 4:30 PM). Admission prices are as follows: $12.00 for adults; $8 for seniors (65 and over), military with ID, and students with ID; and $6 for children ages 6 – 15. Children under the age of 6 are admitted free of charge. Balboa Park Explorer Passes are also accepted (and sold) at the museum.

The permanent side of the museum is free to all San Diego County residents and military with ID on the 4th Tuesday of each month. (A small $2 fee is charged for temporary exhibits during these Free Tuesdays.)

The museum is located at 2080 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park; phone 619-231-2886, website sdautomuseum.org.

The San Diego Automotive Museum receives funding from the City of San Diego through the Commission for Arts and Culture and the County of San Diego’s Community Enhancement Program.