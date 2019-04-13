iGIST Book Launch Party for Young Readers

Meet author L.S. Larson, the creator of new immersive YA novel iGIST, at this fun, interactive, and family-friendly event at the La Jolla High School auditorium, 750 Nautilus Street in La Jolla.

Described as a “stellar futuristic tale” by Kirkus Reviews, IGIST is the newest YA series sweeping the globe. At the event, author L.S. Larson will share his inspiration for the world’s first immersive novel and discuss IGIST’s mission to build a better future for humanity. Fans will get a chance to meet L.S., have their books and posters signed, and take photos with the author.

This event is geared toward middle and high school students but is free for everyone to attend.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/igist-book-launch-san-diego-tickets-57641660759.