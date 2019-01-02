Illuminating Rhythms, an Art Exhibition
Watercolor Society NTC Promenade, 2825 Dewey Road, Ste. 105, San Diego, California 92106
The San Diego Watercolor Society presents “Illuminating Rhythms,” an art exhibition juried by award-winning artist Thomas Schaller. The exhibit runs 1/2/2019 through 1/26/2019 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, January 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food, and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open Weds-Sat, 10 am – 4 pm, Sun 12-4 pm, and is free to the public. Paintings from this show are also available for sale through our Online Gallery, www.sdws.org.