Ilya Kaminsky's Poetry Reading

Poet Ilya Kaminsky comes to Griffin Gate to read selections from his acclaimed first collection, Dancing In Odessa (Tupelo Press 2004) and his newly released followup collection, Deaf Republic (Graywolf Press 2019), from which selected poems have already been awarded the coveted Pushcart Prize. Following the reading, guests will be provided opportunities for Q&A and book signings. (Copies of Ilya Kaminsky's books will be available for puchase before and after his reading.)

About the Author: Born in Odessa in the former Soviet Union, in 1993 Kaminsky was granted asylum with his family in the U.S. About exile, Kaminsky states, it "is good for you if you are a poet. It teaches you that loss is also a gain. Of course, it teaches you that by beating you with a hammer on your head. You see your life from a distance; your days become your own commandments. You learn how to start your life anew."

Kaminsky suffered dramatic hearing loss at a young age, the theme of which weaves through the poems of his two major collections and is the inspiration for the title of his latest release. Will Brewbaker of Los Angeles Review of Books applauds the, Deaf Republic as demonstrating a "complicated relationship with silence [which] allows Kaminsky to define deafness not in relation to hearing but rather on its own terms. In a book about power and its abuse, this point is worth taking seriously. Kaminsky demands that we reevaluate our own language — about deaf culture, about silence itself — in a time when language in the larger, cultural public square has never been more vitriolic."

Named Best Poetry Book of the Year by ForeWord Magazine, Dancing In Odessa is the winner of the Whiting Writer's Award, the American Academy of Arts and Letters' Metcalf Award, the Dorset Prize, Poetry magazine’s Ruth Lilly Fellowship, and Poetry magazine's Levinson Prize. Short-listed for the Neusdadt International Literature Prize and awarded the Lannan Foundation’s Literary Fellowship, Kaminsky is also the editor of the Ecco Anthology of International Poetry (HarperCollins 2010), and Dark Elderberry Branch: Poems of Marina Tsvetaeva (Alice James Books 2012). The author of numerous internationally published and translated works, Kaminsky also regularly appears in Best American Poetry and Pushcart Prize anthologies.

Ilya Kaminsky has worked as a law clerk for San Francisco Legal Aid and the National Immigration Law Center, as well as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for Orphaned Children in Southern California. He is currently a professor of English and Comparative Literature at San Diego State University.