Imiuswi Aborigine Performing Live

Beady Beats Music is a female founded production house and indie label delivering banging beats and explosive lyrical content. Beady Beats Music publishes progressive hip hop music and the Literary Lyrics Project, an ongoing artistic endeavor combining hip hop albums with lyric books. The Literary Lyrics Project serves as a tool of literacy while highlighting works of important literary value and substance in the rap medium. Raw and eloquent verses presented by Imiuswi Aborigine, in Uprising the album and accompanying Literary Lyrics Volume 1, exemplify the purpose and need in extending messages in the music, beyond the flow and rhythm.

In preserving the recording archives of Imiuswi Aborigine, Beady Beats Music has released, Lost Angels Found, a 16 track rap album featuring Beady Beats Music production, and A.E. I., Archived Electronic Instrumentals, a 23 track instrumental album produced by Imiuswi Aborigine using the Yamaha Motif 6. Recent archival music releases include, Rise, and The Conquest, hip hop songs featuring deep pocket beats and powerful vocal delivery that showcase the lyrical dexterity and aggressive production skills of Imiuswi Aborigine.

Collaborating with notable and international artists across a range of musical genres, Imiuswi Aborigine has been featured on recording projects with Project Blowed, the (sis)Tem, Medusa, Myka 9, Orko Eloheim, Pharoah Sanders, Abstract Rude, Sach of the Nonce, Carlos Nino, Nate Morgan, Prince Diabate, Paul Livingstone, Shaka Man and others. Performing with various embodiments of electronic production and live bands. Imiuswi now returns to the stage supported by hand crafted beats and instrumentals. Beats and a mic.

On a campaign to gain the hearts and minds of man, one set of ears at a time, Imiuswi is delighted and driven share Beady Beats Music live on stage.

Introducing the newly woke to what woke might mean, while accomodating lovers of hip hop who thirst for substance, Imiuswi delivers an energetic and inspired stage show, void of profanity.

Get pre-sale tickets online, Support independent Music! $12 presale, $!5 at the door, 21+

Copies of Literary Lyrics Volume 1 will be available for purchase and signing.

www.imiuswi.com

https://beadybeatsmusic.blogspot.com/

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/beady-beats-music-blog/id1436103441?mt=2