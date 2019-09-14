Immigration Mural Unveiling: Haciendo Linea

The Mint House Project, a social justice-themed public art project in Barrio Logan, is proud to unveil its first public mural on the theme of immigration!

Local artist, Yvette Roman, has created a life-size mural portraying Fronterizos as they wait to cross the border into the United States. Titled "Haciendo Linea", Yvette's mural portrays the motion, fear, and necessity of border crossings while paying special attention to the small, oftentimes overlooked, moments and events that make border towns like San Diego what they are.