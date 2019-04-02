Impactful Influence Mastermind Lunch Series - Aria Leighty

Our April Impactful Influence Mastermind guest speaker is Aria Leighty, Founder of The MOB Nation. The MOB Nation is an alliance of mom-owned businesses dedicated to empowering women who balance both motherhood and business. Through regular networking, support, resources, and encouragement we believe moms can thrive in both endeavors.

Presentation Topic: Mastering a Money Mindset

At this workshop you will learn:

- How to step into your power

- Raise your prices

- Attract your ideal client

- Understand your true value and worth

We will be offering on-site child care with special thanks to our new partner College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors (CNS+T). Each attendee can bring up to 3 children maximum. You will receive an additional registration link upon ticket purchase, to confirm / fill out additional information with College Nannies.

More about Aria:

Aria is also a creative consultant, helping businesses market creatively. Her podcast, the "The Glitter Mindset", launched in the Fall of 2018. ​Aria founded the MOB in 2012 in an effort to create a community and support group for fellow Mommies balancing their own businesses. Aria loves coffee, sunshine, glitter, and shoes. When she is not working, she loves spending time with her daughter Keilani.

You can find Aria online at:

Instagram.com/arialeighty

About Impactful Influence

The Impactful Influence Mastermind Luncheon is a new series of events, an online and in-person community and weekly Podcast that will be launching soon. The goal of these events are to support women entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, business owners and or team members who focus on hr, marketing, communications, pr or sales. Each event has a new topic and all lessons are designed to share tactical skills and concepts that you can take home and implement the next day in your line of work.

