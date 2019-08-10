Get stoked! It's time for the most adorable surf event of the year . . . the 2019 Imperial Beach Surf Dog Competition is around the corner. Join daring dogs as they jump on their boards, paddle out and hang 20 next to the iconic IB Pier!

Schedule

(times are approximate and subject to change):

• 8:00 AM Check-In Opens

• 8:00 – 2 PM surFUR Expo

• 8:00 AM – 2:15 PM Imperial Beach Surf Dog Competition

• 2:30 PM Awards Ceremony

Please visit this page for the updated schedule, maps, to RSVP as a spectator, etc.!

Benefiting

The Imperial Beach Surf Dog Competition benefits the San Diego Humane Society. At least $10 of every registration fee is donated directly to the charity pawtner. Each surFUR has a personalized fundraising page automatically created for them; please consider fundraising as well!

Register here: https://events.com/r/en_US/registration/imperial-beach-surf-dog-competition-imperial-beach-august-759556

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IBSurfDog/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/surfdogevents/