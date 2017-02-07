Impressions: African American artists and their connection to African Art
San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery 7250 Mesa College Drive, Room D101, San Diego, California 92111
African American artists and their connection to African Art
Featuring artwork by Andrea Chung, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle and Robert Pruitt and artifacts from the San Diego Mesa College African Art Collection
Co-curated by Alessandra Moctezuma and Denise Rogers, Ph.D.
February 9 – March 1, 2017
Reception: Thursday, February 9, 4:30 – 6:30 pm, Art Gallery D101
Artists’ Lecture at 6:30 pm following reception.
Free parking on reception night only in the Faculty A overflow lot.
San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery presents Impressions: African American artists and their connection to African Art, an exhibition featuring the works of Andrea Chung, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle and Robert Pruitt as well as select pieces from the San Diego Mesa College African Art collection. Chung, Hinkle and Pruitt create work that represents the black body and inscribes it with meaning through the use of historical images, references to African art and symbolism. Their work establishes a dialogue that both deconstructs and demystifies gender and race. The artifacts in the African Art collection, some dating as far back as the 16th century, enter into conversation with the works of these contemporary artists and in doing so they reassert their cultural and artistic influence on African American art. Together, this visual ensemble from the past and the present both illuminates and offers insights into the African American experience.
