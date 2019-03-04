IMPRO THEATRE presents LA Noir Unscripted

Los Angeles Times calls Impro Theatre “Amazing! One of the funniest evenings in town, the troupe spins an entire play into comedy gold right before your eyes.”

Starting with an audience suggestion and creating completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world’s greatest writers, Impro Theatre a comic laugh out loud evening of theatre. They have performed all over the country.

The dark and seedy underbelly of Los Angeles in the ‘40’s and ‘50’s is the setting for LA Noir UnScripted. Using such authors as Raymond Chandler and James M. Cain as inspiration, the ensemble embodies private dicks, femme fatales and a cadre of colorful characters. From the back alleys of Downtown to the manicured lawns of Beverly Hills, Impro Theatre delivers hard-hitting, completely improvised tales of seduction and murder.

BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org