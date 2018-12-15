Improvisational Comedy with Outside the Lines

Comedy Palace 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. , San Diego, California 92123

​Enjoy a variety of lively comedic sketches and songs, created on the spot from audience suggestions. This show invites you to think as well as laugh, and it's family-friendly: upbeat, clever and clean.​ Ample free parking in the lot adjacent to the building. Come in the main entrance, tell them you're there for the improv show, and they will direct you to the ​Gold Room. Tickets: $10 plus a one item minimum food or beverage order.

Comedy Palace 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. , San Diego, California 92123 View Map
Clairemont
858-581-0050
