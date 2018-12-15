Improvisational Comedy with Outside the Lines
Comedy Palace 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. , San Diego, California 92123
Enjoy a variety of lively comedic sketches and songs, created on the spot from audience suggestions. This show invites you to think as well as laugh, and it's family-friendly: upbeat, clever and clean. Ample free parking in the lot adjacent to the building. Come in the main entrance, tell them you're there for the improv show, and they will direct you to the Gold Room. Tickets: $10 plus a one item minimum food or beverage order.
Info
Comedy Palace 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. , San Diego, California 92123 View Map
Clairemont