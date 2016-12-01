The Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation has opened its newest exhibition “In the News: The News in San Diego and San Diego in the News” at the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House, 410 Island Avenue.

The exhibition features a variety of newspapers from the Museum’s collection. The papers span from a facsimile of the first newspaper published in San Diego in 1851 to papers from the 1920s. The papers cover important events that happened in San Diego and events that impacted the world as they were reported in San Diego newspapers. From the sinking of the Titanic to a list of letters left in the post office in 1851, the newspaper collection gives a unique glimpse into the everyday workings of San Diego’s past.

Playing in the Museum gallery is a video interview with the General Manager of KPBS, Tom Karlo, which explores the way people get their news in today’s fast paced digital world.

Newspapers were generously donated by Cindy and Martin Blair.

The Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House is open Tuesday-Saturday 10am to 4:30pm and Sunday from 12pm to 3:30pm.