In White America - Staged Reading of a Classic Civil Rights Play
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
To mark African-American History Month, the La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading of Martin Duberman's "In White America", a documentary play which pairs concise narration with historical text and tracks over two centuries of the African American experience.
