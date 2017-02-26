In White America - Staged Reading of a Classic Civil Rights Play

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

To mark African-American History Month, the La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading of Martin Duberman's "In White America", a documentary play which pairs concise narration with historical text and tracks over two centuries of the African American experience.

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

