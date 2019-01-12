Inclusive Soccer Clinic for Children

Inclusive Soccer Clinic designed for successful participation of children, ages 4-6, and children with disabilities, ages 4-10.The San Diego Center for Children's 6-week soccer clinic is a great

introduction for children of all levels and abilities who want to learn about the sport in a fun, non-competitive environment! Children will build skills in teamwork, problem-solving, and self-confidence.

We welcome children of various developmental

backgrounds to register: Children, ages 4-6, and children, ages 4-10, with autism or other developmental disabilities.

Personalized attention and supervision is

provided to each group by our team of behavioral experts. Additionally, one-to-one support is available to those in need.

Soccer clinic is every Saturday from 9:00am –

10:00am with a FREE TRIAL session on January 5, 2019.

Season is from January 12 – February 16.

*Rain date on February 23, if needed,

*Please call for registration, fees, and

scholarship opportunities by January 9th. New participants must attend a free trial.