Inclusive Soccer Clinic – Designed for successful participation of children, ages 4-6, and children with disabilities, ages 4-10.

Our 6-week soccer clinic is a great introduction for children of all levels and abilities who want to learn about the sport in a fun, non-competitive environment! Children will build skills in teamwork, problem-solving, and self-confidence.

We welcome children of various developmental backgrounds to register:

Children, ages 4-6, and children, ages 4-10, with autism or other developmental disabilities.

Personalized attention and supervision is provided to each group by our team of behavioral experts. Additionally, one-to-one support is available to those in need.

Soccer clinic is every Saturday from 9:00am – 10:00am with a FREE TRIAL session on February 9, 2019.

Season is from February 23 – March 30.

*Rain date on April 13, if needed.

*Please call for registration, fees, and scholarship opportunities by February 18th. New participants must attend a free trial.

Family Wellness Center (858) 634-8300