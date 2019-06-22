UC San Diego CityPlace, the university’s new downtown center, is not due to open until Spring 2021, but we are already activating our new downtown presence with an innovative series of monthly cultural events. Next up is Indian Jazz Journey, an East Meets West mash-up featuring four masters of jazz and classical Indian music. Join us for their scintillating performance, along with food and drink from Quartyard plus Indian food truck delicacies.

Jazz virtuoso George Brooks and Indian superstar vocalist Mahesh Kale reunite for a performance that transcends cultural and musical barriers. George Brooks has a colossal tone, intuitive creative leaps, and a commanding technique. The go-to horn-master for blues giants like Etta James and Albert Collins, he helped create the electrifying genre of Indian/jazz fusion with world-class virtuosi like Zakir Hussain and John McLaughlin. Mahesh Kale is a phenomenon around the world, beloved for his enchanting, reverberant voice and his unique ability to interweave classical and popular music.

The performance will also feature legendary guitarist Stanley Jordan who captivated the jazz world with his musical vision and beautiful sound. Together with tabla master Subhankar Banerjee, they will put on a brilliant performance of exciting global fusion that will warm your soul.

Join us June 22 at the Quartyard where together, George, Mahesh, Stanley and Subhankar, accompanied by a world-class rhythm section, will conjure otherworldly sounds steeped in Indian ragas and rhythms, creating an intriguing blend of jazz energy and Indian traditions.

Registration required. Tickets range from $10-$50