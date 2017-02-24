Indigo Dyeing Workshop

Bravo School of Art 2690 Decatur Road, San Diego, California 92106

Join Artist/Instructor Amanda Rouse Letscher

Indigo Dyeing has been used across the world for thousands of years. The Indigo plant makes a variety of shades of blue, commonly associated with denim. Learn the history and process of indigo dyeing and Shibori, the Japanese tradition of folding and manipulating fabrics to make patterns for dyeing. Dye napkins, scarves, shirts and yardage of natural fabrics like cotton, linen and silk. All fabric and dyeing materials will be provided. Pre-registration required.

$64 Bravo member / $72 non-member + $15 Materials fee

Bravo School of Art 2690 Decatur Road, San Diego, California 92106

