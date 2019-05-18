Indigo & Shibori Dying DIY

Immerse yourself in the magical secrets of indigo dye, one of the oldest dyeing techniques in the world, while mastering the basic techniques of shibori in this two part, outdoor workshop.

Create a beautiful and unique textile using a non-chemical and environmentally friendly natural indigo vat and traditional shibori patterns.

Part I: Saturday 5/18/19 5-8pm. Part II: Sunday 5/19/19 5-8pm. $133 includes supplies & lesson.